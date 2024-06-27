Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,461,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,857,660. The company has a market capitalization of $307.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

