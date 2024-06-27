Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $276.41. 384,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,859. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

