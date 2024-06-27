Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.4 %

ALLE stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.