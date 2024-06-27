Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 33,972,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,224,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $257.75 billion, a PE ratio of 231.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.