Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

