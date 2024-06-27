Thrive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,904. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

