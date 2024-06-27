thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.37

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 48648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.62%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

