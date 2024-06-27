thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $4.32. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.