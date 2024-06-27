Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.21. 3,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,982. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.40 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

