Time Finance (LON:TIME) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.60 ($0.46). Approximately 270,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 247,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Time Finance Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.57.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

