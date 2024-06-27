Tlwm Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 469,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 107,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

