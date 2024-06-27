Tlwm Invests $206,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tlwm purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Tlwm owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 23,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

