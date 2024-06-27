Tlwm Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,701. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

