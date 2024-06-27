Tlwm Sells 160 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.18. 808,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,086. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

