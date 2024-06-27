Tlwm Sells 68 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Visa by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.62. 10,526,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.