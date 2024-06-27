Toncoin Price Reaches $7.75 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.75 or 0.00012524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion and $265.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,029.21 or 1.00188926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012553 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00080348 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,199,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

