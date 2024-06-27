Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $7.77 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.77 or 0.00012625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion and approximately $262.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,184,404 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,161,694.1953 with 2,459,609,687.38288 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.62497769 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $235,792,752.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

