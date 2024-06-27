Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

IAU traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 2,752,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

