Towerpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.74 and its 200-day moving average is $328.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

