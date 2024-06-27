Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 237 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,182. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.