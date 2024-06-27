Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 2,266,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,675. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

