Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 57,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

