Traders Buy Large Volume of Aptiv Call Options (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 387% compared to the typical volume of 1,810 call options.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 2,005,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,555. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
