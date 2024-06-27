Traders Buy Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

