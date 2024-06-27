Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,641,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

