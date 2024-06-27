Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on INTU
Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of INTU traded up $13.96 on Thursday, hitting $651.44. 1,478,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,828. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.26.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.