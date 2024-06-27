Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.94. 2,525,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

