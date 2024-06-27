Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.07. 3,535,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.