Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.11. 1,225,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,231. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $445.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

