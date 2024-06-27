Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,421. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average of $279.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

