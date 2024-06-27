Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 3,188,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

