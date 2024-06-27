Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 28,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
