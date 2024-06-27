Trinity Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
TRIN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $721.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
