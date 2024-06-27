Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.83. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

