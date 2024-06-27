Truist Financial Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $213.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $207.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.22.

AVB stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

