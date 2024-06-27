TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 222,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 51,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.60.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,561,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,406,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

