UBS Group Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $44.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.3 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in StepStone Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.