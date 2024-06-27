Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $79.49 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $89.73.
