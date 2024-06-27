Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 73.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.6% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.