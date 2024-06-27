United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CFO Buys $12,946.50 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CFO Randall M. Greenwood purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $12,946.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,987 shares in the company, valued at $973,909.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

United Bancorp stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.39.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

