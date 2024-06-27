United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.59

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $18.61. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1,883 shares trading hands.

United Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.