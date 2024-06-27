United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPS. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

