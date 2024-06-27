United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Down 0%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 3,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.35% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

