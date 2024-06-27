Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market cap of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 73,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 28,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

