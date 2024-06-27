UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in June

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

