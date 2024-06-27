UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in June

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.
