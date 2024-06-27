Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,517,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

