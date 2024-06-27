Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.31 and traded as high as C$4.84. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 241,262 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.31.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$540,350.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$540,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,364,571 shares of company stock worth $7,349,236. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

