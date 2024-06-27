Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

