VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 521.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $169.51. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $173.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

