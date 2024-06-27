Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Announces Dividend of $1.54

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.5411 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $1.39.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of VDC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
